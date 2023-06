All lanes are closed on Woodville Highway in both directions due to a fatal crash involving two trucks.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, one driver is dead. The other driver was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Leon County Sheriff's Office is assisting FHP with the fatal crash that took place in the 6000 block of Woodville Highway, near Marpan Lane.

Traffic is being rerouted to Capital Circle.

This story will be updated.