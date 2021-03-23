Landlords, businesses awaiting local relief from CARES Act

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Millions of federal relief dollars are on their way to Leon County.

As people try to rebound, leaders are working to figure out where the money needs to go.

Christopher Daniels is a landlord in Tallahassee, some of his tenants, feeling the direct impact of COVID-19.

"It's been a stressful year for landlords. It's been a stressful year for tenants," said Daniels.

Throughout the year of the pandemic, he says he's been working with them financially.

Now with $8.9 million of Leon County CARES money going toward rental and utility assistance, he says this could help relieve some of that stress

"We're being obligated to allow people to stay in our homes without paying, and we're not getting paid. Essentially we're giving people free housing," said Daniels.

Right now, the county says that is its main focus.

"Those funds are for people who are past due on their rent or past due on utilities," said Alan Rosenzweig, Deputy County Administrator for Leon County.

While they are looking to relieve those struggling with rent, businesses are hoping they have them in mind as well as they try to get back to normal.

"It's going to be incredibly helpful for our community because we know how helpful the first round was for us, " said Justin Hodges, Co-owner of Serenity Coffee and Kava Bar.

The county, not sure where certain funds will go, saying they are evaluating where the COVID-impacted needs are.

For now, people who are struggling to keep their homes or lights on can look forward to relief soon in the Big Bend.

"I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to help a lot of people," said Daniels.

Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance applications will be accepted starting Monday, March 29.