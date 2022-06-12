Lamplighters lead Father's Day Bike Ride

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Chapter of the Omega Lamplighters got a head start recognizing fathers this year.

They brought back their annual Father's Day bike ride Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Fathers, mentors, and young boys buckled on their helmets for a roughly 3-mile bonding adventure from Anita Favors plaza to St. Marks.

Jamal Simpson made his way out to ride with his sons Bryce and Jaidan, and says he appreciates the thoughtful opportunity.

"We get the opportunity to celebrate fatherhood and the community and all the effort that we put in to help raise and develop our young sons and daughters. It's a lot of work," Simpson said.

The lamplighters also presented awards to several outstanding local father figures, including Leon County sheriff Walt McNeil and Tallahassee mayor John Dailey.

To learn more about the Lamplighter mentorship program and their recent civil rights tour, click here.