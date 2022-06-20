LAMP holds Juneteenth celebration for Tallahassee Youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a celebration of history and culture.

In Tallahassee for Juneteenth, over a dozen kids gathering with the group Link Up After School Mentoring, dedicated to giving kids from the Bond, Griffin Heights and other lower income neighborhoods a positive place to be after school.

Brian Shaw, program director of LAMP, put on their Juneteenth celebration for kids in the program to learn about their history while learning from black leaders in the community, the base of what LAMP was founded on.

"They need to know that there are people who care about them that love them, that community members love them other than just their family, that adults in their community that look like them love them and will go out of their way to take care of them," said Shaw.

Caibyn May has been attending Lamp since 2021. He says he's seen a change in his behavior since joining the organization.

"Before I came to LAMP, I used to like get in trouble a lot, when I came here, it changed the way that I... didn't get in trouble," said May.

May performed Lift Every Voice and Sing in front of his LAMP family, he said he's grateful for the opportunities the organization has given him.

"I've never been able to do this before," said May.

Gathering for a grand finale the kids from the program joined for their last song of the day.

LAMP Executive Director Darian Davis who is focusing on changing the behavior of kids in underprivileged communities give them confidence and show them new experiences. He said he is proud of how far his kids have come.

"Somebody has to plant those seeds. If you want to see change, you have to put forth the effort," said Davis.