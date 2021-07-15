Lake Jackson goes dry for second time this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a strong cup of coffee in one hand and his cell phone in his pocket, Stephen Musgrove was expecting to spend the day relaxing on Lake Jackson. The lake had different plans.

"I came out to enjoy some fishing at Lake Jackson. And you won't believe it, but it's gone!"

Lake Jackson is performing an encore, disappearing for the second time in a matter of months.

Even evidence that this sinkhole is growing as water chips away at the limestone. The rush of water sounds as if you're standing at the edge of Niagara Falls flowing into an aquifer below Lake Jackson.

"I don't know if you can show the cracks in the ground. The limestone...the water is still hitting that limestone, still dissolving the limestone."

The Porter Sink Hole, growing in size since last month. This footage was taken in June. Now, you can see areas near the sinkhole where dirt is caving in.

Signs posted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection-- asking visitors to, "Proceed at your own risk."

The entrance to Faulk Drive Landing is also blocked off to vehicles. This means birders and people who want to visit Lake Jackson will have to walk a little more.

And for anglers hoping to lure in a bite to eat on Lake Jackson will have to put their tackle box away for the time being.

"There's no telling what will happen. But one day, the water will refill this lake all over again and still be the greatest lake in the state of Florida for bass fishing."

A dry down happens on Lake Jackson every 25 years on average. It is a natural phenomenon.