Lake Ella restaurant Leon's has first opening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chef Leon Brunson of Leon's just wrapped up his first day of business at his Lake Ella restaurant with a soft opening Friday afternoon. Not even fully open yet, Chef Brunson says he has big plans for Lake Ella.

"We're partnering with sustainable Tallahassee, and one of the things we're going to be working on is the recycling infrastructure here," said Brunson.

Brunson wants to update the recycling bins to make them stand out more and encourage more use

"A lot of the trash cans and recycle bins can't be distinguished between one another," said Brunson.

Robert Esteridge spent his morning at Leon's for their first pop up event. He said he's happy to see another restaurant move into Lake Ella and help take care of the cottage community.

"It's just a scenic place and it's a cool lake in town so it's nice to have something here," said Esteridge.

Selling out of food in the first hour and a half and serving around 80 customers, Leon Brunson was shocked by the support.

The busy early lunch rush is promising for businesses like Barb's Brittles, the desert shop says when businesses drive new customers into the area, it helps out everyone.

"Once you come out to lake Ella and start experiencing part of it, you know that there's something unique, and you want to see the rest of it," said owner McGarrah.

And Chef Leon told ABC 27 that they are planning for a hard opening date in 2022.