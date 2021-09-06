Lafourche Parish, LA praises Franklin County's help following Ida's devastation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The number one resource is how the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana is describing Franklin County's help following Ida's devastation.

Three truckloads full of donations from the community and local businesses are making such an impact that Lafourche Parish Sheriff, Craig Webre, shares how much this means to them on their road to recovery.

Sheriff Webre said, "Franklin was one of the first people on the ground with us providing resources and people and when you're completely devasted and of course Florida understands that...without power, without water, with people not being able to get to their houses, with the lack of emergency, medical, and hospital support...really lets you know that you're not alone."

Franklin County will be delivering one more load of essential donations to Lafourche Parish on Wednesday.