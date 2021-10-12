Kiwanis Club Tallahassee hosts diaper drive for local families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Kiwanis Club Tallahassee is getting diapers to local families in need.

They're partnering with Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition to address the need in both Leon and Wakulla Counties, a need that has gotten even greater due to the pandemic.

The diapers will be distributed to the coalition's healthy start home visiting program which provides parenting, childbirth, and nutrition resources to pregnant women and families with infants, birth to age 3.

Executive Director of Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition, Chris Szorcsik, said this is "very important for our local families right now especially with the unemployment rates climbing and families just really in need of the essentials...diapers and wipes are expensive."

The diaper and wipes donation drive is going on now through Monday. Community donations are welcome to be dropped off at Whole Child Leon and the Salvation Army.