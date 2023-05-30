Kittens abandoned at Humane Society---director says this is not the way to surrender animals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On the road to recovery but far from out of the woods.

"This situation in particular was just shocking and sad," said Lisa Glunt.

Sunday evening Lisa Glunt, executive director of the Leon County Humane Society got the alert of kittens that were abandoned at the humane society's driveway.

Surveillance video showing a family, two adults and two children dumping a box of kittens. Many of them running away.

"Just because you're at a humane society does not mean the animals are safe," said Glunt.

Glunt along with her children, and employees worked to find all the kittens. Many of the kittens coming close to being hit by cars.

"This was everything not to do," said Glunt.

After collecting 10 cats, tests ensued and various things were found wrong with the kittens such as being malnourished and having fleas. One kitten even had to be euthanize and another has a broken leg.

"It just makes me really sad that people would just do that. There are better ways to go about doing something like that," said Amaya Ashmore, a volunteer turned intern.

Ashmore said behind the scenes a lot work goes into the humane society.

The animal welfare is at capacity. A challenge many shelters across the country are facing. Despite this Glunt said they are still willing to help.

But there's a process the community needs to follow.

"Give us a couple of weeks to work with you. If that means setting you up with some food, a shelter for an animal, let us do that so that when we have space open, we can work with you and try and get them in," said Glunt.

According to the city of Tallahassee's animal services, a person could face a fine up to $350. That could vary depending on the condition of the abandon animal.

To view the city of Tallahassee's animal cruelty ordinance, click here.