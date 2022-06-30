Kiel Angry named new Head Boys Basketball Coach for Thomasville High School

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville City Schools has selected Coach Kiel Angry as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach for Thomasville High School (THS) on Tuesday, June 28.

Angry was the finalist for the head coach search, conducted by a head coach selection committee, which orchestrated a comprehensive paper screening and considered three candidates to interview.

The committee consists of THS principal Brian Beaty, superintendent Raymond Bryant Jr., and athletic director Jeremy Rayburn.

The Smithville, Ga native is currently the athletic director for MacIntyre Park Middle School and the administrator of Thomasville City Performance Center.

Angry is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and is married to Adrienne Angry, who teaches fifth grade at Scott Elementary School. The married couple have three sons, Sedrick, Sedarius and Kiel Jr.

Back in 2006, he began in Thomasville as an assistant football coach in addition to becoming an assistant basketball coach in 2012.

An introductory press conference for Angry is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m. in THS Gymnasium.