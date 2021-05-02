Kidsfest returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A way younger kids could get out and enjoy their Saturday, at this year's Kids Fest.

The festival brought hundreds of kids to Cascades Park Saturday.

Families were able to check out dance performances, book readings and skits, all while staying socially-distant.

Organizers also made the free event ticketed this year to keep track of guests.

Parents tell us they're happy events like Kidsfest are back this year, giving their children the opportunity for positive fun coming back to the city.

"They get to watch dancing, enjoy the book, and the performances like juggling, so they like entertainment," said Samone Huntley who brought her two kids to the festival. "They get to see all different types of people and the different types of personalities."

The event was sponsored by the city and hosted by Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend, a group that provides mental health services to children.