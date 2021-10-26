Kids get free admission to Wild Adventures for Halloween

VALDOSTA, Ga. — On Sunday, Oct. 31, kids under the age of 9, accompanied by a paying adult or season passholder, can go to Wild Adventures free of charge.

“Great Pumpkin LumiNights has been an overwhelming success, and we’re offering free admission for kids 9 and under to make it even easier for families to experience these incredible, gigantic pumpkin sculptures and make some unforgettable memories,” Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager, said.

This is also an opportunity to take part in the popular Pre-K Free Kid's Season Pass promotion.

“This weekend is also a great time for parents to take advantage of our extremely popular Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, which is available to all kids born from 2017 through 2019,” said Floyd.

There will also be a chance for kids to win a pair of 2022 gold season passes by competing in Mayor Gourdan's Costume Contest.

”Celebrity judges from Black Crow Media will be joining us to look for the cutest, funniest and most original costumes," said Floyd.

Registration for Mayor Gourdan's Costume Contest begins at noon on Sunday and is open to children 9 and under. The contests begin at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Lakeside Showplace.

The park will open at noon on Halloween. Full park calendar and details can be found online at wildadventures.com.