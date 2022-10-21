Kia Deavens family speaks out for the first time and is asking for help

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “I would like people to come forth and tell the truth about what happened to Kia so that my family, my sister whose heart broken, can have some closure," Kia Deavens.

The family of Kia family is asking the public for information that can help answer the question. Who killed Kia Deavens. Deavens was found in her vehicle near the area of Fairbanks Ferry Road and Owls Hollow Crest in late July. With not many leads, the family is getting additional help from the Big Bend Crime stoppers.

Sharon Ofuani has been a part of crime stoppers for 12 years. She says in her experience she’s realized that any bit of information can help.

“Any detail that the person can give. It’s not about trying to find who the tipster is, its about trying to get the details and asking you to dig deeper. Do you know anything else? Because any little piece of the puzzle can help us solve that crime,” says Sharon Ofuani.

Big Bend Crime Stoppers receives over 1200 calls a year. That’s over 100 calls per month though the work doesn’t stop there. After Crime Stoppers receive a call with a tip the information goes straight into their database to law enforcement. From there investigators step in and dig into the information further.

“We have a saying. No crime is too old to be told,” says Ofuani.

That database and money will hopefully lead to any information law enforcement can chase down for an arrest and closure for the victim’s family.

“Every day, every day we relive the moment in this spot. Every day is torture,” says Deavens.