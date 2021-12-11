KEYS Big Bend raises money to help students with disabilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — It's a chance to have a good time and help students with disabilities.

Keys to Exceptional Youth is holding a get-together at Bannerman Crossings on Saturday.

You'll be able to sing your heart out while helping a good cause.

So far, KEYS has been able to raise money to provide more than 200 scholarships to students in need.

"We have been very plowed into this work for a while now and we are filling a niche where there is nothing, so we are very excited about the support our organization is receiving," says Allison Tant, founder of Keys to Exceptional Youth Success.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Bannerman Crossings Saturday. The organization will be raffling off baskets filled with all sorts of gifts and prizes. You can buy raffle tickets online on the KEYS Big Bend Website.