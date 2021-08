ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order Thursday for what he says will protect Georgia businesses.

He says it will give the private sector security to know they will not be governed or shut down by local government guidelines.

During the conference, Gov. Kemp said Georgia's unemployment rate has dropped for 15 straight months.

"Small businesses from Savannah to Atlanta could not survive another round of shutdowns," he said.