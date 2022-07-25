Kelsey Jones named head basketball coach at Leon High

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — Leon High School has announced Florida A&M University alumnus Kelsey Jones as their new head basketball coach.

While at FAMU, Jones served as the Graduate Assistant for FAMU women's basketball team, taking on roles in player development, scouting, community relations and responsibility for the practice team.

“Leon High School has truly found themselves a jewel in Coach Jones," said Former FAMU Head Women's Basketball Coach Kevin Lynum.

The Apalachicola, FLorida native previously worked at Franklin Jr./Sr. High School as the boys' basketball assistant coach.

Leon High School staff announced how excited they are to welcome Coach Jones to the school.

"I am looking forward to what he has to offer our students both on the basketball court and in the classroom," said Leon Principal Michael Bryan.

According to Leon Athletic Director Riley Bell, Jones is the right candidate for the children, parents, fans and entire Leon community.