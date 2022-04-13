Keith Urban announced as TMH Foundation's 38th Golden Gala headliner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Foundation announced on their Facebook Monday that country music star Keith Urban will headline their 38th Annual Golden Gala in Spring 2023.

The Golden Gala is a fundraiser put on by the TMH Foundation that benefits various areas of the hospital, which are selected each year closer to the time of the Gala.

The 38th Golden Gala will take place on April 20, 2023, at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The 2022 version had OneRepublic as their headliner, but other notable acts from the Gala's history include Earth Wind & Fire, Tony Bennett, John Denver and John Legend.

This will be the second time Urban has performed at the Gala, with his first appearance coming in 2012.

Tickets have not been released yet, but more information can be found by clicking here.