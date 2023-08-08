KEEPING YOU SAFE: How many more speeders were caught on Thomasville Road in July than June

TPD stopped almost double the number of speeders in July than June

Tallahassee Police Department stopped more speeders in July.

TPD gave out 68% more speeding tickets in July than June on Thomasville Road.

In June, TPD made a total of 124 traffic stops on Thomasville Road. 85 of the stops were for speeding.

The number of traffic stops went up to 194 in July, with 143 people stopped on Thomasville Road for speeding.

Many people living in Northeast Tallahassee said they are frustrated with reckless driving on the road.

Neighbors also said they have seen more patrols out on the street.

One of the tickets they gave out last month was for a driver going 116 miles per hour near Kerry Forest Parkway.

TPD also participated in a week long imitative called Southern Slow Down, which raises awareness for the dangers of speeding by handing out more tickets.

