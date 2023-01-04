Keep the Wreath green sets record for low house fire numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department recently wrapped up their 2022 Keep the Wreath Green program with notable success.

Since 2010, they've hung a wreath like this in Dorothy B. Oven park, starting with 50 green bulbs on the first of December and replacing a green bulb with a red one each time they respond to a house fire.

This year set the record for the lowest number of house fires since the program started in 2010. That year, 41 bulbs changed to red. This year, there were only six.

TFD Public Information Officer Todd Incerra spoke with us about the success of the program and what he hopes to see in the coming months.

"Even though Keep the Wreath Green ends at the end of December," Inserra said, "this time of year still poses a great threat for fire safety. So, we want you to continue what you were doing in order to keep the wreath green in the months that follow: check your smoke alarms, practice fire safety, escape routes, make sure that your kids know where to meet if you have a fire, how to get out of the house."

Inserra pointed out that there were other smaller fires this year that could have added more red bulbs to the wreath, but TFD worked quickly to put them out before they threatened additional homes.

For more tips on how to keep your home fire safe, click here.

