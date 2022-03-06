Keep Tallahassee Beautiful holds city-wide cleanup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jason Snow from Frenchtown in Tallahassee lives only a few hundred feet next to this sign that says “No Dumping by Order of Police.” Under it—tires, trash bags, and buckets of unknown fluids.

“It’s definitely an eye-sore. Every time I drive by it, I’m like, yeah… well… there it is. Somebody decided to dump their trash right where it says do not dump,” said Snow. “For the most part it’s small stuff that people are just throwing there for no reason. You know, it’s disturbing that it’s so easy to throw away your trash, and people are just throwing it right there.”

While illegal dumping and littering continues to happen in this Tallahassee neighborhood—Anna Hopkins with Keep Tallahassee Beautiful says they’re doing their part to clean up different parts of the city by focusing on random trash like this in smaller quantities.

Anna Hopkins with Keep Tallahassee Beautiful says that volunteers across the city helped pick up trash from Lake Jackson—all the way to Tallahassee’s southside in their annual City-Wide Clean Sweep.

“With 35 groups cleaning up, we estimate we’re going to have several, several, pounds of trash coming off the streets, which is great,” said Hopkins.

Early reports say that 700 pounds were picked up off the St. Marks Trail alone.

“It can be harmful to wildlife, they can get into our waterways, even if it’s just trash that blows off of trucks, that also can be very harmful,” said Hopkins.

However, Hopkins adds that the work to keep Tallahassee clean and beautiful is far from done…

“So we’re excited to keep going strong into the future and connecting more with our community and beautifying the city,” said Hopkins.