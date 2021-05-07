Keisha Lance Bottoms won't seek re-election

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will not seek reelection next year, telling supporters about her decision on a virtual meeting Thursday night.

Bottoms released a letter to the city Thursday night via tweet, confirming she was not running for another term in November.

“As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor,” Bottoms said in the letter. “As I have done each day over the many years in which I have served in public office, through the remainder of my term, I will make every decision, keeping what is best for our communities top of mind, and will continue to work diligently to improve the lives of those in our city. I love you Atlanta. Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mayor.”

Bottoms, the second Black woman to lead Atlanta, was first elected in 2017, beating then-Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood after the election went into a runoff.

Bottoms previously served as the executive director of the Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority under her predecessor, Kasim Reed.

Bottoms is the only mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Council member before being sworn in as Mayor.

Bottoms has a news conference is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, May 7.