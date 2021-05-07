Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Keisha Lance Bottoms won't seek re-election

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday, May 6, 2021 she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive who months ago was among those President Joe Biden considered for his running mate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Keisha Lance Bottoms
Posted at 9:17 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 09:17:31-04

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will not seek reelection next year, telling supporters about her decision on a virtual meeting Thursday night.

Bottoms released a letter to the city Thursday night via tweet, confirming she was not running for another term in November.

“As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor,” Bottoms said in the letter. “As I have done each day over the many years in which I have served in public office, through the remainder of my term, I will make every decision, keeping what is best for our communities top of mind, and will continue to work diligently to improve the lives of those in our city. I love you Atlanta. Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mayor.”

Bottoms, the second Black woman to lead Atlanta, was first elected in 2017, beating then-Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood after the election went into a runoff.

Bottoms previously served as the executive director of the Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority under her predecessor, Kasim Reed.

Bottoms is the only mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Council member before being sworn in as Mayor.

Bottoms has a news conference is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, May 7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project