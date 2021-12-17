Kearney Center, Walmart provide $10K to help homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Kearney Center Friday announced a second-year gift of $10,000 from Walmart, which will provide food and shelter to the homeless community through the cold winter months.
At the check presentation, Samantha Vance, CEO, stated, “In the past few months as CEO, I have been amazed by the outpouring of support by the community! We are proud to recognize Walmart and appreciate all the in-kind donations made by the public.”
The timing of Walmart’s gift is providential:
- The Kearney Center is now open at full capacity. We ask the media and public who speak to the homeless population to ensure they are aware that the Kearney Center is reopened and serving hot meals, showers and safe sleeping accommodations
- Cold nights, where temperatures plummet to 34-degrees are highest in January and February
- The holidays can be a time of loneliness and the Kearney Center has reopened with a new Enrichment Center which offers classes, interaction and positive motivation