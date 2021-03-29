Kearney center to reopen shortly after eviction moratorium extended

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People past due on their rent were just two days away from becoming homeless before the CDC extended its moratorium on eviction to June 30th.

Since the Kearney Center closed last year to minimize the chance of community spread, those behind on rent would have had fewer places to turn to for shelter. But that's all about to change.

"So almost one year to the day, we are re-opening the Kearney Center at about 100 person capacity," says Audra Peoples, CESC Communications Director.

The Kearney Center is reopening April 1st with major upgrades to the facility to ensure COVID-19 safety.

"You can see throughout the building the furniture changes with plexi-glass separation, different ways to bring people in through the lobby safer, we have a lot more outdoor furniture, so all of that will help to better meet CDC recommendations in response to the pandemic," says Kearney Center Chief Operating Officer Jacob Reiter.

The CDC says they extended the moratorium in part due to the safety concerns that come with sheltering the displaced in congregate housing like shelters.

The Kearney Center, however, says with their upgrades and the increasing availability of COVID19 vaccines, they feel safe opening their doors to shelter those who need it most.