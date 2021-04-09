Kearney Center to reopen fully by April 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Almost a year after moving clients to hotels and apartments, the Kearney Center announced Friday that they would be fully reopened to all clients by April 30.

While the pandemic forced them to move people to protect them, the Center used $527,818 from the Leon County Cares fund through the Leon County Commission to renovate their 36,000 square foot facility per ASHRAE & CDC Guidelines.

Improvements with the funding included significant mechanical, architectural and furniture renovations, according to a release.

Upgrades include:

Mechanical renovations improved flow, pressure, and mix of air and ventilation;

Architectural renovations improved separation of spaces and zoning to avoid cross-contamination through the air;

Furniture improvements implemented plexiglass space divisions throughout the building per CDC guidelines and increased outdoor tables and seating.

Throughout this month, the Kearney Center will continue to serve clients at satellite sites in addition to the Center, with plans to move all clients back in by the end of April.