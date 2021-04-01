Kearney Center slowly re-opens after renovations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Kearney Center is back up and running, sort of.

The center re-opened for about 80 people Thursday. There are modifications to the shelter. Partitions separate much of the space, including 4-way dividers on the indoor dining tables, dividers between computers, and even separating clients from employees in office spaces.

The shelter also installed air purifiers and made changes to the HVAC system to ensure quality air for the people staying in the shelter.

They will continue to bring people in on a phased approach through the spring and early summer.

"We've made the major renovations to the building already. The changes we'll do as more people come back will be around our processes and the way we operate," said Kearney Center Director Bret Oglesby.

The shelter also presented a plaque to Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor as a thanks for the help the county commission has given to help them re-open.