Kearney Center receives $10K grant from Truist to provide housing support

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Kearney Center announced Tuesday that they are receiving a $10,000 grant from the Truist Financial Corporation to support critical services, such as food and shelter.

“As cold nights descend in north Florida, we anticipate as much as a doubling of whom we serve in the Kearney Center," said Kearney CEO Samantha Vance. "We’re grateful for Truist’s gift which will come just as we launch our effort to raise $40,000 this holiday season.”

The Kearney Center is a 24-hour inclusive emergency service center that provides first response to immediate needs of individuals and families until suitable permanent housing can be arranged. The mission of The Kearney Center is to offer help and hope by creating solutions that provide a path to self-sufficiency to those in poverty.

Since the pandemic began, the Kearney Center has moved more than 100 clients from the shelter to permanent housing in the last four months. As Cold Nights descend, the Kearney Center is again expanding capacity; community members can share the Kearney Center’s address at 2650 Municipal Way to those in need.