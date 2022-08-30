Kearney Center needs community donations to help their clients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Serving people in need in Tallahassee is what the Kearney Center is currently doing, but they need the community's help to make it happen.

Case Management Supervisor Jacara Wright said they are seeing a higher demand for their services at the shelter and in their homelessness diversion program.

To help meet the growing need, they're trying to collect basic hygiene and household items to distribute to their clients.

Wright also said this can make them more self-sufficient and have a major impact on their lives.

"Many of our clients are low income or very low income so once they move out they really don't have the ability to buy those basic household items that we're used to," said Wright. "It's a huge, huge step for them giving them something that they can look forward to on their next journey."

Those that wish to donate may drop off basic needs items at the Kearney Center.

You can also order items online for the center and see their wish list here.

