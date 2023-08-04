Kearney Center kitchen closed temporarily, donations needed

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Kearney Center is currently in need of food donations. A water pipe leak has forced the center's kitchen to be closed for at least 72 hours.

According to the center, a water main broke in the center of the building Wednesday. Once plumbers restored the water Thursday evening, the center says another leak in an adjacent pipe was found only inches away from the first leak and repaired. The center says this requires a 72-hour cure period.

The closing means the center cannot provide food to its clients facing homelessness, impacting 300 people. The center is now looking for donations of prepared food to feed clients. They are also in need of water and ice.

According to the center, staff members have been working with their volunteer groups to accommodate all client meals. Portable hand washing stations and portable toilets have also been provided.

Wednesday, August 9, is the earliest the center's kitchen can reopen. Inspections have to take place before the kitchen can reopen and serve clients facing homelessness.

For those that are interested in donating, donations for bagged ice and bottled water are being accepted at the Kearney Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To make a monetary donation, click here.

The center says they will continue working closely with the health department to monitor the situation.