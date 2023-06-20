Watch Now
Kearney Center kicks off 'Beat the Heat' campaign

The campaign's goal is to provide relief from dangerous temperatures for those who are homeless in the Big Bend region.
TALLAHASSEE — The Kearney Center is accepting donations for their annual Beat the Heat campaign.

The campaign's goal is to provide relief for those who are homeless in the Big Bend region. Items including water, sunscreen, bug spray and other essential items can help the most vulnerable fight against the summer heat.

Interim Executive Director Katherine Del Signore said donations like these protect people from the dangerous heat.

"With our outreach team 'Kearney on the Go', they can help bring these supplies to them and help them beat the heat" said Del Signore.

Donations will be accepted through the end of June. Donations can be made at Kearney Center's website or can be dropped off at the center on Monday through Friday.

