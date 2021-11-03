KCCI reveals new murals at Nims Middle School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bare walls at Nims Middle School have been transformed into larger-than-life murals revealed during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Knight Creative Communities Institute partnered with Leon County Schools and local talent to install these works of art.

Artist Cosby Hayes said he was on board with the project from the start, and hopes the works will help young people build confidence for years to come.

"The youth is our future, and they're going to be the ones to determine the direction that our communities go in, and what they look like and who they're for and all of those things," said Hayes. "And so if we can help to inspire them and to reflect some of themselves back in their communities, we like to do that."

Hayes worked with Matt Shanaghan to create the works.

Four of the five murals flank Nims Middle School's Library and Media rooms, while a fifth decorates the cafeteria.