KCCI Community Catalyst team unveil new musical parklet in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — A Red Hills Rhythm musical parklet has made its way within Coal Chute Pond Park on FAMU way.

Envisioned and designed by the Knight Creative Communities Institute (KCCI) Red Hills Rhythm Community Catalyst team and Architects Lewis + Whitlock Designer, the parklet will feature an ensemble of musical instruments for citizens to create, enjoy and play with at the newer community park.

The instruments includes thunder drums, pentatonic tempo, a tutti, grand marimba table and tubular bells, which are all reportedly ADA accessible and located near seating.

Red Hills Rhythm musical parklet is located at 810 FAMU Way in Tallahassee, specifically within the Coal Chute Pond Park. The park includes lighting, seating, a walking trail, cell phone charging stations and now interactive musical instruments.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the musical parklet on July 13, giving local citizens an opportunity to view the new project for the first time.

KCCI Executive Director Betsy Couch expressed that KCCI is thrilled to see the new musical parklet open for public access.

“This new musical play place provides a safe space to play outside while incorporating musical interests thanks to our generous private sponsors, KCCI Community Catalyst volunteers, and the support of governmental leaders at Blueprint, Leon County Government and the City of Tallahassee," said Couch.

The parklet project was sponsored by Mike & Judy Pate, Enclaves at College Town, Tim Hare and OliverSperry Renovation.

The City of Tallahassee Community Beautification and Waste Management will manage maintenance for the parklet.

2019 KCCI Community Catalyst Susan Baldino stated the Red Hills Rhythm will activate Coal Chute Pond by greeting visitors and inviting them to play along with the wide array of percussive instruments.

Established back in 2007, KCCI is a local organization that was introduced to implement positive place making and collaboration among the community in Tallahassee.

For more information about Leon County and Tallahassee parks, locations and playgrounds, visit Parks & Trails | Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs (talgov.com).

