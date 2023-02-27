KCCI celebrates new project set to ensure kids' safety

Students from Desoto Trail Elementary School made safety a priority on Saturday.

Students painted crosswalks between the school and nearby neighborhoods to ensure the safety of children on the way to and from school.

According to Principal Michele Keltner, the colors on the crosswalks are meant to keep drivers alert. "We want to make sure that everyone is aware to slow down and look for students and their families in the area," Keltner explained.

Fifth grader Robyn Pierce said she's excited to leave something behind for people to enjoy. "I think it's really exciting for everybody to spend their own time which they could be doing something else, but they came to help paint this and keep people safe," said Pierce.

Desoto Elementary is not the only school in Tallahassee that has taken part in this initiative. Recent findings at Florida State University identified that the crosswalk murals reduced stop sign violations by nearly 30% and increased the rate of drivers stopping before the crosswalk by 28%.

Those findings were identified as a result of studies being conducted, studying pre- and post- behavior at the artistic crosswalks painted near Elizabeth Cobb Middle School.

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna says this new initiative of creating safety is beneficial for the community.