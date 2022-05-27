Katherine Magbanua's jury enters deliberations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In 2019 Magbanua's first trial ended in a hung jury.

As of Friday afternoon, the jury was working behind closed doors since 1:00 p.m.

During closing arguments, Magbanua's defense team spent a considerable amount of time on her text messages.

Those messages are between her and Charlie Adelson, Markel's former brother law who is also charged in his death.

To counter, the state showed calls and text messages she made to Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Riveria on their trip to Tallahassee.

Garcia is the father of her children. Rivera is his childhood friend. Both are currently serving time for their role in Markel's murder.

This is because Charles and Sigfredo made sure that they kept their communication a secret," said Magbanua's attorney Tara Kawass. "So Katie is the one that ends up being the easy way for the police to explain what happened. From this point on, Katie had no chance because she was no considered a suspect."

"Evidence has repeatedly shown communication through this defendant around all the critical times in this case," said Assistant Stae Attorney Georgia Cappleman. "Communication that was overheard or relayed to Luis Rivera. Communication related to the murder even."

The jury is made up of 12 main jurors and two alternates. Jurors will decide on three charges:

First Degree Murder.

Solicitation to Commit Murder.

Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Judge Robert Wheeler told the jury before they went into deliberations today that they will have all the time they need to come to a verdict.

We will be in the courthouse for as long as the jury is deliberating.