Katherine Magbanua receives life in prison for first-degree murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shelly Markel, the sister of Dan Markel, spoke from the heart during Katherine Magbanua's sentencing Friday morning.

"This special person is no longer in our lives," said Shelly Markel addressing the court. "Justice means assuring that those who are responsible for the crime are convicted, and receive the strongest possible sentence."

Magbanua, who was convicted in May of First Degree Murder, Conspiracy To Commit Murder, and Solicitation to Commit Murder, received the longest possible sentence for all three charges during her sentencing.

With life without parole for first degree murder, and two 30-year sentences for conspiracy and solicitation, Magbanua sat alongside her attorney, Tara Kawass, as she learned her fate, and maintained her innocence in the death of Dan Markel.

"One thing that I can say, that Ms. Magbanua hopes and prays for, and that she does know is, Justice is ongoing and has not been reached in this case and that she wants each and every person that had a hand in this, and knows something about it, to be brought to justice," said Kawass.

Kawass, who has defended Magbanua since the beginning with attorney Christopher Decoste spoke for the first time since Magbanua's guilty verdict.

She says both her team, and Magbanua, wish the best for the Markel Family.

"My heart breaks for the Markel family every single day," said Kawass.