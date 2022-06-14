Juvenile arrested in shooting incident in Decatur County

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving juveniles that occurred Sunday.

According to a news release provided by the GBI, on Sunday at 6:36 p.m., the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI in an aggravated assault case.

The GBI says one male juvenile shot another male juvenile multiple time in a residence located on the 100 block of Penelope Drive.

Law enforcement officials did not reveal a reason for the shooting.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital and as of Monday afternoon, the victim was in stable condition.

The male suspect was taken into custody by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. The male juvenile suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated assault and gun charges. Because of the seriousness of the offenses, the case was transferred to the Superior Court.

Law enforcement official request anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-225-4090.