Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement

items.[0].image.alt
CNN/CNN
An undercover operation in California found that half of tobacco and vape shops failed to check IDs for teens purchasing e-cigarettes and other nicotine products, despite a state law raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco products to 21.
Vaping linked to higher risk of Covid-19 in teens, young adults
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:20:34-04

DURHAM N.C. (AP) — Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales.

That's according to a landmark legal settlement announced on Monday after years of accusations that the company had fueled an explosion in teen vaping.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein had accused Juul of unfair and deceptive marketing practices targeting young people to use its vaping products, which delivers addictive nicotine.

Juul promises not to advertise to anyone under 21 in North Carolina and says it will put restrictions in place for sales both online and at brick-and-mortar retailers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming