Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jury reaches verdict on offenses against Gadsden County man

Incident occurred July 2021
Jury
Photo Credit: MGN Online
Jury
Jury
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:39:33-04

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A jury reached verdicts on offenses against a resident of Gadsden County Tuesday stemming from an incident on July 17, 2021.

According to an Office of the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida Trial Completion notification document, Alexander Bryant Floyd was found guilty of burglary of a dwelling with person assaulted, which is a felony.

Floyd, age 24, was found not guilty of battery, which is a misdemeanor.

The jury trial was one day.

According to the document, Floyd was accused of attacking his father and the mother of his children.

The document accuses Floyd of kicking down his father’s door and proceeded to strike his father multiple times, causing several injuries to his father’s face.

Floyd was arrested by the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office on July 17, 2021.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming