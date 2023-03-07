Junior League to hold 'Mighty Meals' food distribution event

Junior League of Tallahassee is set to hold a food distribution event Saturday to feed families during the upcoming spring break.

Mighty Meals food boxes will include fresh meat, fruits, vegetables, dairy and non-perishables along with a Mighty Meals recipe book and other community resources.

The event is set to take place Saturday, March 11, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Governor's Square Mall's Sears parking lot, located at 1500 Apalachee Pkwy.

Boxes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Junior League says the boxes hold enough food to feed a family of four, three meals each day during the break.