Junior League teaming up with Second Harvest to provide spring break meals this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Junior League of Tallahassee is teaming up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to make sure no student has to go without food over spring break.

Junior League of Tallahassee Is Gearing Up For Big Bend Bites

On Saturday, the League will host its 7th annual Big Bend Bites spring break feeding event.

The goal is to support families who may not otherwise have food at home when students are out for spring break.

Families who come to the event will receive a box of food that contains meat, produce, dairy and nonperishable items at no cost.

Big Bend Bites Chair Brianna Rogers says it's important for the Junior League to give back in this way.

""We want to make sure that our neighbors do not go hungry," Rogers said. "We are only as strong and sustainable as our community, and so with Junior League being a catalyst for community leadership among women, this was an opportunity for us to help bridge that gap of food insecurity."

The event will take place this Saturday in the old Sears parking lot at Governor's Square Mall.

The distribution will begin at 7 a.m. but neighbors are encouraged to arrive early.

The League will have enough food to feed 1,000 families. Food will be distributed until supplies run out.

