Junior League of Tallahassee to host Mighty Meals food distribution event Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Junior League of Tallahassee is hosting their 3rd Annual Might Meals food distribution event on March 12.

The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sabal Palm Elementary School and seeks to fill the meal gap experienced by Leon County students during the week of Spring Break.

“One in three children do not know where their next meal will come from. This statistic is exacerbated over the Spring Break holiday when the school meal program is on hiatus,” said JLT President, Katie Britt Williams. “This event is crucial to the families in our community and our Junior League volunteers worked tirelessly to make this event better each year to provide greater impact!”

Families are given meal boxes, which include enough food to feed a family of four, three meals a day for seven days, according to JLT.

Mighty Meals will be distributed at no cost and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, JLT said.

Each family will also receive a booklet to guide them on how to make the best use of all the ingredients in the box, complete with nutritional information and fun activities for children.

To date, JLT has distributed nearly 40,000 meals in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend through our 2020 and 2021 food distribution events.

This year will be their biggest distribution to date, according to JLT, as they anticipate distributing more than 25,000 meals to families in the community in one day.

For more information on the Mighty Meals event, please click here.