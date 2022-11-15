Junior League kicks off LBDI to bring awareness to food insecurity

The Junior League of Tallahassee kicked off its 7th annual Little Black Dress Initiative on Monday, bringing awareness to food insecurity.

The initiative reportedly consists of each LBDI advocate wearing the same black dress or outfit, beginning Nov.14 through Nov.18, as a symbolic reminder of what individuals experiencing poverty face every day.

Junior League President Becca Piers discussed how this initiative helps local families. "Our mighty meals signature project aims to feed more than one thousand families for the entire week of Spring Break, so that is seven days three meals a day for a family of four," said Piers.

Due to 20% of Leon County children experiencing food insecurity and having little access to nutritious foods, JLT hopes to raise $55,000 to help feed families this upcoming spring break along with assisting the families with back-to-school shopping.

Last year, JLT managed to raise more than $50,000.

Hope Community/Big Bend Homeless Coalition and Sabal Palm Elementary partnered with JLT to make the initiative happen, along with JLT's Mighty Meals project dedicated to providing nutritious meals to local families for the week of Spring Break, and their Kids' Boutique project which provides children in need with essential clothing and school supplies.

To make a donation, visit JLT-LBDI-2022 (causevox.com).

