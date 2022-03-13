Junior League of Tallahassee feeds families ahead of spring break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Junior League of Tallahassee hosted the Mighty Meals food distribution Saturday to keep school children and their families fed through spring break.

Each participating family received a box of non-perishable items, plus bags full of refrigerated and frozen foods. It's enough to feed a family of four, three meals a day, for seven days.

The boxes also included a recipe guide to prepare the meals and a few fun activities -- all to help keep kids minds focused on learning without having to experience the hindrance of food instability.

"So we started this in 2020," explains Junior League of Tallahassee President Katie Britt Williams, "and obviously the pandemic has hugely increased the amount of food insecure children. In Leon County, there's almost 10,000 food insecure kids. And so we are here to make sure we really impact that specific population and any of the families that need it."

JLT distributed 25,000 Mighty Meal boxes during the event.

Families who visited also had the option of attending the Community Partnership School's resource fair inside Sabal Palm to help with issues like health and housing.