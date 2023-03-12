Junior League hold Mighty Meals food distribution

The Junior League of Tallahassee hosted their Mighty Meals food distribution event Saturday morning at Governor's Square Mall.

Mighty Meal boxes included items like fresh meat, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and non-perishables. Each box had enough food to feed a family of four, three meals a day through spring break.

Becca Pierce, a facilitator with Mighty Meals, spoke on how they have continued to grow this great initiative.

"We started in 2020, right before covid. We've continued to grow the event each year. This is by far our largest distribution, in the past we've served about 200 families and now we are serving 1000 families," explained Pierce.

Pierce said they were able to partner with Second Harvest this year which allowed them to have more volunteers as well as receive more food supplies for families.