Juneteenth 2021: Big Bend area Black-owned businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the last enslaved African Americans being freed from slavery in 1865.

The holiday has grown in observance countrywide over the past few years and the Senate passed a bill Tuesday, June 15, 2021, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

This year, Juneteenth falls on a Saturday in a post-pandemic climate, leaving many wondering how they can support Black-owned businesses, so ABC 27 compiled a list of Black-owned businesses in the Big Bend area.

Ma's Diner Family-style, traditional diner serving breakfast, brunch

6668-9 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Mo Betta BBQ Barbeque restauant

3105 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee

Smoothie Tower Smoothies, sandwiches, waffles

1205 S Adams St, Tallahassee

Gilliam Sisters Soul Food Southern, soul food

1710 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee

Leola's Crabshack Seafood restaurant

1911 S Adams St, Tallahassee

509 Caribbean Cuisine Caribbean, Haitian restaurant

2450 Springhill Rd, Tallahassee

Gurlie's Lemonade Lemonade and desserts

Walmart Plaza, 4212 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Sneauxball New Orleans-style snowballs

2033 S Adams St, Tallahassee

Island OMG Seafood Seafood restaurant

1019 N Monroe St, Tallahassee

Earley's Kitchen Southern BBQ, breakfast, lunch

1458 S Monroe St, Tallahassee

Baked Expectations Cakes, cupcakes, lunchbox cakes, special creations

Located on Toochin Nene between Maple Dr. and Sarasota Dr.

HempLade® Vegan Cafe + Juice Bar + Dispensary Vegan cafe and juice bar

707 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee

Madison's Scoop of Paradice Flavored ice cream shop

1205 S Adams St, Tallahassee

Oh' Lemonade Inc Lemonade and food stand

618 McDonnell Dr, Tallahassee

Pineappétit Fresh pineapple bowls and island-inspired dishes

2037 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee

Lovetts Burgers Chicken & Fries Burgers, chicken and fries

1500 Apalachee Pkwy unit 1045, Tallahassee

Big Easy Snowballs Frozen snowballs and soft-serve ice cream

1621 N Monroe St, Tallahassee