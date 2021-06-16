Juneteenth 2021: Big Bend area Black-owned businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the last enslaved African Americans being freed from slavery in 1865.
The holiday has grown in observance countrywide over the past few years and the Senate passed a bill Tuesday, June 15, 2021, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
This year, Juneteenth falls on a Saturday in a post-pandemic climate, leaving many wondering how they can support Black-owned businesses, so ABC 27 compiled a list of Black-owned businesses in the Big Bend area.
Ma's Diner Family-style, traditional diner serving breakfast, brunch
6668-9 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
Mo Betta BBQ Barbeque restauant
3105 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee
Smoothie Tower Smoothies, sandwiches, waffles
1205 S Adams St, Tallahassee
Gilliam Sisters Soul Food Southern, soul food
1710 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee
Leola's Crabshack Seafood restaurant
1911 S Adams St, Tallahassee
509 Caribbean Cuisine Caribbean, Haitian restaurant
2450 Springhill Rd, Tallahassee
Gurlie's Lemonade Lemonade and desserts
Walmart Plaza, 4212 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee
Sneauxball New Orleans-style snowballs
2033 S Adams St, Tallahassee
Island OMG Seafood Seafood restaurant
1019 N Monroe St, Tallahassee
Earley's Kitchen Southern BBQ, breakfast, lunch
1458 S Monroe St, Tallahassee
Baked Expectations Cakes, cupcakes, lunchbox cakes, special creations
Located on Toochin Nene between Maple Dr. and Sarasota Dr.
HempLade® Vegan Cafe + Juice Bar + Dispensary Vegan cafe and juice bar
707 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee
Madison's Scoop of Paradice Flavored ice cream shop
1205 S Adams St, Tallahassee
Oh' Lemonade Inc Lemonade and food stand
618 McDonnell Dr, Tallahassee
Pineappétit Fresh pineapple bowls and island-inspired dishes
2037 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
Lovetts Burgers Chicken & Fries Burgers, chicken and fries
1500 Apalachee Pkwy unit 1045, Tallahassee
Big Easy Snowballs Frozen snowballs and soft-serve ice cream
1621 N Monroe St, Tallahassee
Halisi Africa Afro-Fusion - Food, Clothing, Spices
1002 Commercial Dr, Tallahassee