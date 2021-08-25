Judge sides with Valdosta football player in GHSA lawsuit

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia judge has ruled in favor of football player Ty'li Lewis, agreeing with his attorney that he and his mother were not given due process in regards to a Georgia High School Association hearing this spring that ruled Ty'li and three other rising seniors ineligible.

The GHSA ruling determined that Lewis and other received incentives like money and gifts to transfer to Valdosta High to play football.

While the judge didn't overturn the GHSA's initial ruling, he did say the GHSA is ordered to hold another hearing within 20 days in which Lewis has to be given due process and that's what Ty-li's lawyer, William Godfrey, said he was looking for.

Hall, Et Al v. GHSA 2021CV1092 Order by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd



