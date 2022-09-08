Judge rules in favor of City Walk Urban Mission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “Of course the judge found that City Walk was not a burden to the community it was in fact a blessing to the community,” says Jordan Pratt.

Attorney Jordan Pratt of First Liberty Institute has been on the case for several months. He believed from the beginning this was an important cause.

However, there is still a pending application for a site plan approval. Meaning — it is still up to the city of Tallahassee to accept City Walk’s proposal to operate as a homeless shelter.

This is significant since the city of Tallahassee served a cease and desist back in 2021 due to the mission’s lack of permit.

“We were proud to support them. Because of the religious aspects of the case, we wanted to be supportive and of their application and to help them in their litigation efforts. What we’ve seen is their efforts are successful,” says Pratt.

This battle between the Urban Mission and the city of Tallahassee began back in January 2021. There is no official date as to when the city will announce its final decision.

“Well I just know that we would not have provided 85,000 meals and 25,000 nights of safe sleep had they not been needed. So where would this city be if we didn’t exist,” says Miller.

WTXL ABC 27 reached out to city officials, and they have decided not to make a comment at this time.