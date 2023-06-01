Judge requests changes be made to FAMU student's class action lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "We do deserve to be treated equally as those students that are literally across the tracks from us," said Britney Denton, Plaintiff.

Six FAMU students have filed a civil suit against the state of Florida and the board of governors for the State University System of Florida.

That filing was held off for another 30 days as federal Judge Robert Hinkle requested that plaintiffs make changes.

"I think that when we refile the complaint it'll be done so with more specificity," said Josh Dubin, plaintiffs' attorney.

The judge took issue with several parts of the filing, one being the list of defendants. The defendant's list is ambitious and currently lists the state, Governor DeSantis, and the university's system board of Governors.

The second issue being the validity of white universities duplicating programs already being offered at FAMU. Programs such as combining their engineering program with FSU. Plaintiffs worry that things like this don't allow them to have their own identity.

Another issue...

"FAMU is not the only HBCU who is receiving or not receiving the proper amount compared to other TWI's across the nation," said Nyabi Stevens, Plaintiff.

Court documents touching on the current housing shortage is blamed on lack of adequate funding.

Students said the goal is not to win money from this lawsuit, rather to level the playing field between traditional white and historical black institutions.

"There's no way to move forward unless we right the wrong," said Dubin.

