Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination

Posted at 9:08 AM, Aug 09, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19.

The judge says it appears unconstitutional and won’t likely hold up in court. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the ban on so-called “vaccine passports,” saying he wants to protect medical privacy and prevent discrimination.

But Judge Kathleen Williams says it fails to protect people even as it appears to violate the free speech rights of cruise lines.

She says Norwegian Cruise Lines has shown that without proof of vaccination, cruising will jeopardize public health by potentially causing “super-spreader” events wherever passengers disembark.

