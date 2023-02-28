Judge grants motion to move trial date of Charles Adelson

A Leon County judge has granted a motion to move the trial date of Charles Adelson, who was accused in the 2014 murder of Florida State University Law Professor Dan Markel.

Adelson's trial was initially expected to begin in April but could be delayed until late September. He requested the trial to be delayed until late July to early August on Feb 23.

During the motion's hearing Tuesday, Adelson's attorneys also aimed to restrict the releasing of interviews with Katherine Magbanua until after Adelson's trial, who was sentenced to life in July 2022 after being convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy of murder.

Adelson was arrested in April 2022, facing conspiracy, murder and solicitation of murder offenses related to Markel's death.