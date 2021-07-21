Watch
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Surfside condo collapse

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
A view of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.
Surfside building collapse
SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — A judge says victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that the sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from the sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood.

It does not include proceeds from any of the numerous lawsuits filed since the June 24 collapse that left at least 97 people dead.

Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action potentially covering all victims and family members.

